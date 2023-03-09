Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading Down 1.5%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $24.98. 93,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 99,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,757,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 647,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000.

