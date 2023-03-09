Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.98

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.98 and traded as high as $28.01. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 6,057 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTP. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.