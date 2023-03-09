Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.98

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.98 and traded as high as $28.01. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 6,057 shares changing hands.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (TTP)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.