TPB Wealth Advisors Has $6.64 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TPB Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 469.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,367 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,908. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $111.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.23.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

