TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.15.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,213 shares of company stock valued at $208,403,127. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $765.67. 43,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,369. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $772.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $709.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.84. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

