Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.39) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 820 ($9.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.20) to GBX 1,048 ($12.60) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 965 ($11.60) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,191.44 ($14.33).

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 980.80 ($11.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,370.50 ($16.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,004.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 913.57. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.17, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

About Travis Perkins

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 26.50 ($0.32) dividend. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,513.51%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

