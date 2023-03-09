Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $463.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $416.23 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

