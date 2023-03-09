Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.69. 64,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $127.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

