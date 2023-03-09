Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $6.80 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,686,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,797,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
