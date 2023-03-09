Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for 1.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.56. 7,436,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,321,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Articles

