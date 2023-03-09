Trek Financial LLC Acquires 362 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $162.99 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

