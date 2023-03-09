Trek Financial LLC Sells 9,175 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.61 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

