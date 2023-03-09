Tremor International’s (TRMR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 230.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
Tremor International Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of Tremor International stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 293,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $16.73.
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
