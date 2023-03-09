Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,222 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,962 shares of company stock worth $12,424,639. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ANET opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.89.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

