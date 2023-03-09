Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,268,000 after buying an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,751,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $263.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.61.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

