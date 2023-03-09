Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,909 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,138 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Splunk to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Splunk stock opened at $99.63 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

