Trexquant Investment LP Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $173.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.47 and a 200-day moving average of $175.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.