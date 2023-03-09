Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,041 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.2 %

KMB stock opened at $123.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

