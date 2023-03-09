Trexquant Investment LP Invests $7.47 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Cintas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 37,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Cintas by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $439.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.62 and a 200-day moving average of $430.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.