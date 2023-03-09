Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 62,338 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,673 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,338 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

