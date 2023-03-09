TRON Price Hits $0.0652 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and approximately $235.94 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006537 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004604 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002001 BTC.

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,316,237,620 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

