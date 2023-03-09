Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Lowered to $12.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.25 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

TCNNF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

