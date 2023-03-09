Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,964 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 102,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $48.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

