Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 77,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in onsemi by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,419 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its position in onsemi by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 429,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 0.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

