Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $319.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $424.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WST shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.