Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020,720 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,150,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,941,000 after buying an additional 3,111,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

