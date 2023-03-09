Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $243.21 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 10.7% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $243,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $395.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.23 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.