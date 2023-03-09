Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $74.31 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the period. Autoliv comprises approximately 3.3% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 1.28% of Autoliv worth $74,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Autoliv by 36,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,855 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,314,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.22. The company had a trading volume of 297,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Articles

