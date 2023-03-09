Tweedy Browne Co LLC Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 179,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 711,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,431. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLN. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Investec started coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.