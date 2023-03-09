Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 17,632 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 918,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,632 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.6% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $37,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.18. 1,916,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,258,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

