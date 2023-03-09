Tweedy Browne Co LLC Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $25,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 17,311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Diageo by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.00) to GBX 2,750 ($33.07) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.11) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.88. 100,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.06. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

