TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Shares Down 0.5%

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.23). Approximately 1,534,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,138,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.23).

TwentyFour Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £731.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,020.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 99.55.

TwentyFour Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. TwentyFour Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,000.00%.

TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Featured Stories

