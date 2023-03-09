TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

SMIF remained flat at GBX 77.60 ($0.93) on Thursday. 242,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,237. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.45 million and a P/E ratio of -456.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.44. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.08).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sharon Parr purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($36,556.04). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

