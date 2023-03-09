Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires 16,651 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STERIS by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $73,729,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in STERIS by 586.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after buying an additional 333,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 1,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,067,000 after buying an additional 220,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 0.8 %

STE opened at $180.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.57 and a 200 day moving average of $186.47.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.