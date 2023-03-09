Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires 457,469 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1,006.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 502,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,469 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $15,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,808,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 209.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 188,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 127,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,185,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after buying an additional 39,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.9 %

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

