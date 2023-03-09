Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 34,997 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of Lithia Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $263.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.10.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.