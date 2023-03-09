Twinbeech Capital LP Increases Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.29% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $56.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.