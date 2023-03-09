Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $13.62 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 237,148 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,622,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,011 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 119,435 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,945 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 147,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.53 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

