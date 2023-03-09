Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 186,652 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 186,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.06% of Dynatrace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 312.2% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,704 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,467 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on DT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace
Dynatrace Stock Performance
DT opened at $42.23 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.12.
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
