Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 260,010 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 260,010 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $83,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 34.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Prologis by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 67.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $125.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.11.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

