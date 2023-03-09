Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 136.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of American Express worth $68,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $174.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $194.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average of $155.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

