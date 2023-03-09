Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $51.79 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.61% of Eastman Chemical worth $51,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 242,700 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 422.3% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $5,184,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 338,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $114.97.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

