Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $79.12 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Republic Services worth $79,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $127.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.26. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

