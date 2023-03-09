Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 473,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $60,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 235,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Down 0.8 %

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS opened at $79.81 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.53 and a one year high of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

