Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 113,900 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 113,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $54,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

NYSE:BLK opened at $674.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $725.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65. The firm has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

