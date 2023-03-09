Two Sigma Investments LP Has $53.97 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,692 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.13% of Paychex worth $53,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

PAYX opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average is $117.70. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

