Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $79.77 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,259,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,771,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 97.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.37. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,095. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

