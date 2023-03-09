Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 532,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,133,676 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $48,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Shares of SQM opened at $84.41 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

