Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $32,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,878,000 after buying an additional 95,513 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

