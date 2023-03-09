UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 32,984 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,547,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $170,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $129.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.40.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

