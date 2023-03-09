UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 135,951 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,951 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of Devon Energy worth $195,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after buying an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,042,000 after buying an additional 159,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

DVN opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

